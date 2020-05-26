Call yourself a pro if you score 9/9 The total number of Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam district 3
15
10
7
Correct!
Wrong! An iconic film that was shot in Vizag Shiva
Rudraveena
Indrudu Chandrudu
Maro Charitra
Correct!
Wrong! The first passenger train from Vizag departed in the year 1894
1860
1912
1905
Correct!
Wrong! Vizag Steel Plant was formally inaugurated by Indira Gandhi in 1970
1971
1972
1973
Correct!
Wrong! A popular Telugu lyricist who belongs to Visakhapatnam Aatreya
Aarudra
C Narayana Reddy
Veturi Sundararama Murthy
Correct!
Wrong! A popular Indian cricketer who scored his first ODI hundred in Vizag MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli
Shikhar Dhawan
Kedar Jadhav
Correct!
Wrong! Which of the following was once a hostel for Russian Navy personnel Hawa Mahal
Bavikonda
Turner's Choultry
AS Raja Complex
Correct!
Wrong! Former President of India, who had once served as the vice-chancellor of AU Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
VV Giri
Pranab Mukherjee
G Zail Singh
Correct!
Wrong! India's first nuclear submarine was built in Vizag. Can you name it? INS Khanderi
INS Arihant
INS Shalki
INS Chakra
Correct!
Wrong!
Share the quiz to show your results !
Subscribe to see your results How well do you know Visakhapatnam?
I got %%score%% of %%total%% right%%description%%%%description%%
Loading...