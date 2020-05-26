The pitiful situation of the migrant workers during the current pandemic is disheartening. Millions of migrants are trying to reach their homes on a daily basis. However, the lack of transportation facilities due to the lockdown has forced many to desperately resort to walking miles in the scorching heat to be united with their families. Stepping up to aid these individuals, actor Sonu Sood has gone out and beyond his way to help the migrant workers reach home by arranging buses for them.

Sood, best known to play villainous roles on screen, has proved to be a good samaritan in real life. Earlier in April, the actor had offered his Juhu Hotel to medical personnel who have been in the frontline of fighting the pandemic. Apart from arranging buses for the migrant workers to return home and taking care of the logistics under the ‘Ghar Bhejo’ campaign, Sonu Sood also launched ‘Shakti Annadanam’. The crowdfunded campaign launched by Sood and his childhood friend/ restaurateur Neeti Goel aims at feeding about 45,000 people on a daily basis. The food distribution drive is aimed at helping the migrant workers who are stranded in Mumbai as well as essential service workers who are in need of ration.

The campaign also distributed food kits during Ramzan and continues to distribute meals to the migrants who are traveling back. Recently, the Arundhati actor even helped migrant workers by arranging buses to Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

The actor’s gestures have drawn huge praise on social media platforms. Sonu Sood has even been getting requests for help via mails, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Memes and fan arts praising the actor has been widely circulated among netizens. Various celebrities have also taken to Twitter to praise the ‘real-life hero’.

Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna applauded the actor by creating a dish and naming it after the actor’s birthplace. “Dear @SonuSood every day you are inspiring us. Can’t cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So, sending you a dish Im going to name “MOGA” after your birthplace” wrote Khanna on Twitter.

While actor Ajay Devgn wrote, “The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu,” Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tweeted, “A big salute to you Sonu Sood for your heroic efforts in making sure stranded migrant workers get to reach their homes.”