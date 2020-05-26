The latest visit of Chandrababu Naidu to Andhra Pradesh has triggered a fresh row in the state. The former Chief Minister reached the state via road after spending nearly two months in Telanagana amid lockdown. As Naidu reached Amaravati, a large swathe of his followers and party members jostled to give him a massive welcome. The grand welcome given to the leader has drawn sharp criticism with the ruling YSRCP even demanding that Chandrababu Naidu must be sent to quarantine as his supporters defied the lockdown guidelines.

Videos showed enthusiastic TDP supporters gathering in large numbers while waving flags and whistling as Naidu’s convoy passed through. Several individuals even lined up along the roads to greet their favourite leader on Monday. The scenes, however, have raised concerns about physical distancing, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the YSRCP accused Chandrababu Naidu of violating lockdown rules. Citing that the party members thronged in clusters to click photos, the ruling party called the former Chief Minister “irresponsible”.

YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikanth Reddy stated that Chandrababu Naidu came from a red zone and must be sent to quarantine.

In Naidu’s defence, TDP leaders have said that the supporters turned up to welcome Chandrababu Naidu back to Andhra Pradesh despite the leader ordering them not to do so.

Chandrababu Naidu was originally scheduled to take a flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam on Monday. However, with the flight services in Andhra Pradesh being cancelled for a day, the politician had to cancel his trip to the port city.