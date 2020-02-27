Tension prevailed at Vizag airport on Thursday afternoon as several YSRCP supporters opposed the visit of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu to the city. Mr. Naidu, who landed in Vizag as part of his Praja Chaitanya Yatra, was greeted by his party cadre that had gathered in large numbers at the airport.

However, things seemed to turn ugly with the YSRCP workers protesting the former Chief Minister’s visit by holding black flags and raising slogans of “Babu go back”. The protestors called Chandrababu Naidu a “traitor” and claimed he had no moral right to visit Vizag as he opposed the State Government’s proposal of setting up the city as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

While the police personnel arranged tight security for the opposition leader at the airport, the protestors managed to block Mr. Naidu’s convoy and even hurled eggs and tomatoes at it, as per reports. Several TDP and YSRCP supporters were also spotted getting into heated tussles with each other. The situation led to an infuriating traffic jam on the Gajuwaka-NAD stretch, leaving the common public to face the brunt as well.

Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet farmers at Pendurthi on his way to Vizianagaram. The TDP supremo is on a two-day tour of the North Andhra region.