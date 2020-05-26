The Visakhapatnam Airport resumes services of domestic flights from 26 May 2020. The first flight in two months landed at the Vizag Airport this morning at 6.55 AM from Bangalore. The airport authorities have been preparing as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Andhra Pradesh State Government for the flight operations.

Speaking about the precautions taken by the authorities to Yo! Vizag, Visakhapatnam Airport Director Mr. Raja Kishore stated that permissions have been given to the Visakhapatnam Airport to resume flights to six major cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. “Currently, rules have been clearly defined for passengers arriving at, and departing from the Vizag Airport. Rules are different for passengers arriving from high-density areas and low-density locations. Passengers from high-density locations (Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu) need to be isolated for seven days in a paid quarantine or a State Government facility as per their choice.After preliminary check-ups are completed, symptomatic passengers will be taken straight to isolation facilities in a hospital. If not, they will proceed to a quarantine facility of their choice. Passengers arriving from low-density areas (currently, Hyderabad and Bangalore) need to be in home-quarantine for a minimum of fourteen days. Test swabs will be collected from these passengers by the government officials at their residences within these fourteen days,” said the officer.

Speaking about the safety measures at the Visakhapatnam Airport, Raja Kishore said, “As per the rules set by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airports are being thoroughly sanitised before and after passengers arrive at the airport. Efforts are being made to make the process contact-less. Web check-in and face masks are compulsory for passengers. Automatic glove dispensers have been placed at the Vizag Airport along with sanitizers. Arrival halls, departure halls, conveyor belts and all areas in the airport are thoroughly sanitized after a group of passengers leaves the premises.”