Ten new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Vizag as on Monday evening, raising the district tally to 99. One patient was discharged in the city on Monday after recovering from the virus.

Out of the 10 new COVID-19 positive cases reported, 5 have been identified as foreign returnees. Among the remaining five cases, four have been reported from CB Palem (Iruvada Village falls in Achutapuram Mandal) while one has been reported from Chinna Jalaripeta in Vizag. On 8 May, eleven cases were reported in the district, making it the highest number of cases to be reported in a single day.

In a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Visakhapatnam district authorities are set to conduct a door-to-door survey for the fifth time. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipality Corporation (GVMC) Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KLSG Sastry, said that the district-wide survey will begin from Wednesday.

On the state front, AP reported 44 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday morning to take the state tally to 2671. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 29 individuals were discharged over the past 24 hours, after recovering from the virus. 10,240 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the said period across the state. A total of 1848 individuals have been discharged after reporting recovery while 56 patients succumbed to coronavirus. 767 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Out of the fresh coronavirus cases in AP, 7 people returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. 5 of them are from Chittoor district while 2 are from Nellore. The COVID-19 count from other states currently in Andhra Pradesh account for a total of 153 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra: 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11 and Tamil Nadu: 3). Out of these, 117 cases are currently marked active. Additionally, 45 foreign returnees (41 from Kuwait, 3 from Qatar, and 1 from Saudi Arabia) tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Note: The district-wise tally of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh has not been updated by the State Government media bulletin.