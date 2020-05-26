In the wake of the gas leak that took place on 7 May at LG Polymers Plant at RR Venkatapuram in Vizag, the Andhra Pradesh State Government had constituted a High Power Committee (HPC) to probe into the cause. Ever since then, the HPC has been in discussions with the district administration, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), and other bodies. Taking inputs from all the stakeholders into account, the HPC will most likely submit its report on or before 17 June.

Reportedly, the High Power Committee has examined all the records available, analysed the information gathered, verified all the correspondences, media coverage, expert opinions on the Vizag gas leak incident. The HPC also held detailed deliberations with environmental and scientific experts. Furthermore, the HPC announced that it will consider inputs from the stakeholders till 31 May 2020, so that the report can be submitted in the stipulated time. The HPC asked the interested parties to drop their opinions at mail id [email protected]. The Committee also decided that all the required information from the regulators, LG Polymers and other stakeholders will be gathered within the next 10 days i.e., 10 June. The Committee has further informed that the HPC will examine and will have intensive deliberations and submit its report within 7 days, i.e., on or before 17 June.

Meanwhile, the Committee felt the need for some more technical experts from the Central Government and requested the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to address the issue. Following the request, four more experts have been nominated to the HPC. The new members include Dr S K Naik, Director-General CIPET Chennai from the Ministry of Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Sh Bhagat Sharma, Additional Director, MoEF & CC, Regional Centre Pune from the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Dr RK Elengovan, DG Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes, Mumbai from Ministry of Labour and Employment and Dr Anjan Ray, Director at Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun from the NDMA.