In a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Visakhapatnam district authorities are set to conduct the door-to-door survey for the fifth time. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipality Corporation (GVMC) Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KLSG Sastry said that the district-wide survey will begin from Wednesday.

The Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANMs) representatives, ward volunteers, and ASHA workers will be visiting every household across Visakhapatnam district, as a part of the door-to-door survey. The details of every individual will be collected and the COVID-19 suspects will be sent to hospitals for testing. Sharing how the officials are stepping up the measures, the Chief Medical Officer informed that efforts will be made towards the installation of Arogya Setu application on every mobile phone in the district. Additionally, geo-tagging will be done as a part of the survey. “Queries received through Information Management Systems (IMS) will be directed to the medical officer of the respective locality. The concerned doctor will attend to the complaint and carry out testing if required,” he added.

Meanwhile, all the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Visakhapatnam district are being geo-tagged. Reportedly, the district has 5 COVID-19 Hospitals, 5 testing centres, 13 community hospitals, and 89 Primary Health Care Centres. All these centres will be geo-tagged so that it enables users to identify the nearest centres.

It is to be noted that three new coronavirus cases were reported in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday evening, taking the district tally to 89. One individual has been discharged after recovering from the virus in the district. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to COVID-19 earlier. The newly reported coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam district are from Boyapalem, Paradesipalem and Gajula Street behind Dabagardens.

Andhra Pradesh reported 44 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday morning to take the state tally to 2671. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 29 individuals were discharged over the past 24 hours, after recovering from the virus. 10,240 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the said period across the state. A total of 1848 individuals have been discharged after reporting recovery while 56 patients succumbed to COVID-19. 767 patients are currently undergoing treatment.