AP reported 44 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday morning to take the state tally to 2671. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 29 individuals were discharged over the past 24 hours, after recovering from the virus. 10,240 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the said period across the state. A total of 1848 individuals have been discharged after reporting recovery while 56 patients succumbed to COVID-19. 767 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Out of the fresh COVID-19 cases in AP, 7 people returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. 5 of them are from Chittoor district while 2 are from Nellore. The COVID-19 count from other states currently in Andhra Pradesh account for a total of 153 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra: 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11 and Tamil Nadu: 3). Out of these, 117 cases are currently marked active. Additionally, 45 foreign returnees (41 from Kuwait, 3 from Qatar, and 1 from Saudi Arabia) tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, three new coronavirus cases, from Boyapalem, Paradesipalem and Gajula Street (behind Dabagardens), were reported in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening, taking the district tally to 89. One individual has been discharged after recovering from the virus in the district. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to COVID-19 earlier.

The nation-wide COVID-19 tally rose to over 1,39,000 with fresh cases coming to light from different parts of the country. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India surpassed the 4000 mark.

Note: The district-wise tally of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh has not been mentioned in the media bulletin released by the State Government.