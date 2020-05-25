The Andhra Pradesh State Government, on Sunday, issued a set of guidelines to be followed by passengers looking to travel to Andhra Pradesh via air. From directing domestic passengers to enroll in spandana website to mentioning the quarantine criteria for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, here are the guidelines for air travel to Andhra Pradesh, as mentioned in a government order by the Department of Infrastructure and Investments :

Domestic passengers need to enroll in the spandana website and obtain clearance before buying tickets. Airlines to permit booking only when spandana clearance is available On arrival they shall be screened for symptoms symptomatic will go to Institutional quarantine where they shall be tested on arrival and after 7 days again tested and if found negative released to home quarantine for another 7 days For asymptomatic there will be two broad categories.

a. Persons coming from high incidence areas Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat Rajasthan, and MP will be put in institutional quarantine where they shall be tested on admission and after 7 days again tested and it found negative will be released to home quarantine for 7 days

b. Person coming from low incidence areas will be sent to home quarantine for 14 days after taking swabs swab comes positive they wil be put in covid care centre or continued in home quarantine or sent to the hospital for treatment as the case may be.

As mentioned above, passengers arriving from six places (Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh), which have reported a higher number of COVID-19 cases in the country, will be placed under a mandatory institutional quarantine of seven days.

It is to be noted that the flight services in Andhra Pradesh will resume from 26 May. While the services were originally scheduled to resume from 25 May, they were cancelled by the Centre following a request by the State Government.