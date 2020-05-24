Three new coronavirus cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam, over the past 24 hours as on Sunday evening, taking the district tally to 89. One individual has been discharged after recovering from the virus in the district. One patient in the district had succumbed to COVID-19 earlier.

The three of the newly reported coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam district are from Boyapalem, Paradesipalem and Gajula Street behind Dabagardens. It may be noted that yesterday’s one positive case was reported from Maharani Peta. The coronavirus case tally in Visakhapatnam is seeing a steady rise.

On the state front, Andhra Pradesh reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning to take the state tally to 2627 as on morning 24 May. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 29 individuals were discharged, in the said period, after recovering from the virus. 11,357 samples were tested for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours across the state. A total 1807 individuals have been discharged after reporting recovery while 56 patients succumbed to COVID-19. 764 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Out of the newly registered COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, 11 people returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. 3 of them are from Chittoor district while 8 are from Nellore. The COVID-19 count from other states currently in Andhra Pradesh account for a total of 153 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra: 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11 and Tamil Nadu: 3). Out of these, 119 cases are currently marked active.

Additionally, 17 new positive cases of foreign returnees 12 from Kuwait, 3 from Dubai and 2 from Qatar have been reported as on Sunday morning in the state.

Note: The district-wise tally of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh has not been updated by the State Government media bulletin.