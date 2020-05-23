One COVID-19 case has been reported from Maharani Peta in Visakhapatnam as on 23 May evening. The total number of coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam district increased to 86 with the latest case. As of the evening of 23 May, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Vizag is 27,698. While 27,520 have turned negative, 86 samples tested positive for the virus. The results of the remaining 92 samples are currently awaited.

A total of 464 beds are available at isolation centres in Vizag. Out of the 2365 people who were at the isolation centres, 2315 have been discharged 50 people are in isolation centres. A total of 596 people in quarantine centres in the district. Out of the 3275 beds, 2679 beds are available across 70 quarantine centres in the district.

With Allipuram, ITI Junction, Shanti Nagar (NAD), Kanchumamba Colony (Gajuwaka), Revidi Venkatapuram, Komati Veedhi in Narsipatnam, Rangireeju Veedhi (Poorna Market) not reporting a single COVID-19 case for the past 28 days in Visakhapatnam, they have now been denotified as containment zones. These areas have now been marked as green zones.

Other containment zones in Viazg include Muslim Thatichetlapalem, Railway New Colony, Madhavadhara, Chengal Rao Peta, Gopalapatnam, Marripalem, Srinagar, KRM Colony, Pitapuram Colony, Maharani Peta, Relli Veedhi, One Town Jalaripeta, Simhadripuram, Vadlapudi, Sai Madhava Nagar, Naidu Thota, Appannapalem, Vepagunta, Priyadarshini Colony (Gajuwaka), Akkayyapalem, Jagannadhapuram, SVP Nagar (Kobbari Thota), Neelamma Vepa Chettu, Chintalapalem (Kasimkota), Bailapudi (Cheedikada).

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 47 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, to take the AP tally to 2561 as on morning 23 May. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 47 individuals were discharged, in the said period, after recovering from the virus. 9136 samples were tested for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours across the state. Overall, 1778 individuals have been discharged after reporting recovery while 56 patients succumbed to COVID-19. 727 patients are currently undergoing treatment.