Visakhapatnam district reported no new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. One person has been discharged post-treatment over the said period. The district tally now stands at 85. While speaking with Yo! Vizag, AMC Principal, P V Sudhakar informed that patient from Maharani Peta, who was reported as COVID-19 positive on Thursday evening, has been identified as a doctor from the city. The authorities are tracing if the doctor had any contact history with any coronavirus patients. They are also tracing the people whom the doctor had got in touch with recently.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam over the past week is as follows:

22 May: 1

21 May: 2

20 May: 1

19 May: 5

18 May: 1

17 May: 3

16 May: 4

15 May: 2

It may be noted that Visakhapatnam reported no COVID-19 cases on 12,13 and 14 May.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, to take the state tally to 2561 over the past 24 hours. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 47 individuals were discharged, in the said period, after recovering from the virus. 9136 samples were tested for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours across the state. Overall, 1778 individuals have been discharged after reporting recovery while 56 patients succumbed to COVID-19. 727 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Out of the newly registered COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, 5 people returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. 3 of them are from Chittoor district while 2 are from Nellore. The COVID-19 count from other states currently in Andhra Pradesh account for a total of 153 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra: 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11 and Tamil Nadu: 3). Out of these, 127 cases are currently marked active.