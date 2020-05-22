Maharanipeta reports a COVID-19 positive case as Vizag count rises to 85

The total number of coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam district rose to 85 with one new case being reported on Thursday evening. The COVID-19 positive case was reported from Maharanipeta in Vizag while 4 patients were discharged on Thursday after recovering from the infection.

As per sources, the area in Maharanipeta, where the latest COVID-19 case has been reported in Vizag, has been demarcated as a containment zone with the authorities taking measures to contain any possible spread.

As of the evening of 21 May, the total number of samples tested for COVID-19 in Vizag is 27020. While 26,533 have turned negative so far, the results of the remaining 402 samples are awaited. One patient in Vizag had earlier passed away due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the state front, 62 more individuals, of the 8415 samples that were tested over the past 24 hours, tested positive for COVID-19 taking the count in Andhra Pradesh to 2514. While 51 patients were discharged, Nellore recorded one death due to the virus. Overall, 1731 individuals have been discharged after reporting recovery while 55 patients succumbed to COVID-19. 729 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Out of the newly registered COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, 18 people returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. 4 of them are from Chittoor district while 14 are from Nellore. The COVID-19 count from other states currently in Andhra Pradesh account for a total of 153 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra: 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11 and Tamil Nadu: 3). Out of these, 128 cases are currently marked active.