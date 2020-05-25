As Vizag received one-star rating in this year’s Garbage Free Cities (GFC) survey, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has decided to write a letter to the MoHUA through Swachh Andhra Corporation, Vijayawada, for re-verification of the ratings. It may be noted that the city received a two-star rating in last year’s survey.

The scores are awarded based on the progress achieved by a certain civic body in three different indicators, mandatory, essential and desirable parameters. Despite the GVMC scoring 84 and 70 percent in the former categories, the city was awarded zero marks under the desirable component. Speaking to Yo! Vizag in this regard, GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KLSG Sastry, said that the pictures of Construction and Demolition (C&D) plant, which is being operated at Kapuluppada, were not uploaded by the Garbage Free Cities survey team appointed by the MoHUA for inspection. “Due to the miscommunication, Visakhapatnam was given zero under the desirability parameter, which deals with construction and demolition waste plant storage, segregation, processing, and recycling. But the Construction and Demolition plant at Kapuluppada was set up two years ago,” he said.

Sharing that the corporation is working towards taking the issue to the notice of the officials of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the CMOH mentioned that GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana, too has spoken to the concerned authorities. “We were asked to file our complaint before 28 May 2020. The GVMC Commissioner will write a letter to the MoHUA for the re-verification of the ratings. After the re-evaluation, even if we receive 30% to 50% score under the desirable category, Vizag will definitely attain three stars,” he added.

The GFC initiative was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) that envisions to enable cities to gradually evolve into a model (7-star) city, with progressive improvements in overall cleanliness.