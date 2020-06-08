The COVID-19 cases tally in Visakhapatnam rose to 199 with as many as 20 individuals testing positive over the past 24 hours. As on Monday evening, 100 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Vizag while 98 have been discharged after recovering from the infection. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to the disease. With the soaring coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam district, the authorities are demarcating areas of coronavirus incidence as containment clusters. Furthermore, restrictions on the activity and movement in the region are being imposed in these zones. Currently, there are 52 containment clusters identified in Visakhapatnam district. They are further classified as Very Active Clusters, Active Cluster, Dormant Clusters, and Denotified Clusters.

The aforementioned categories indicate the status of the demarcated areas. For instance, if a case has been reported in an area in the past six days, then the cluster will be categorised under very active. If a COVID-19 case hasn’t been reported in a containment zone/cluster in the past 6-14 days, it comes under the active category. Likewise, if a containment cluster doesn’t register a coronavirus case in the past 14 days, the zone will be placed under the dormant category. If an area does not report a COVID-19 case for 28 days, from the detection of the last positive case, it can be further de-notified as a containment zone.

The revised list of containment and de-notified clusters in Visakhapatnam is as follows:

Very Active Clusters (26):

Sathavahana Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Penugollu, Anakapalle (Urban), Chinnababu Colony (Thummapala), Sathyanarayanapuram, Bowluvada, Rayudu Peta (Batlapudi), Gavara Jaggayyapalem (Sheela Nagar), Sriram Nagar Colony, Santhi Nagar (Aganampudi), Kondayyavalasa (Aganampudi), Sai Nagar (Duvvada), Ummalada, Munagapaka, Trinadhapuram (Malkapuram), Indira Colony (Sriharipuram), Sai Ram Colony (Madhurawada), Devaram (Nakkapalli), Sabbavaram, Peda Mushidiwada, Konempalem, Rebaka, Ex-Servicemen Colony, Shanti Nagar, and Ram Nagar.

Active Clusters (9):

Dandu Bazar, Relli Veedhi, Jalaripeta (One Town), Nelamma Vepachettu (MGM), Gnanapuram, Chittiboyinapalem, Gayatri Nagar (PM Palem), Chinnodupalem, and Duggapuvanipalem

Dormant Clusters (17):

Railway New Colony, Chintalapalem, Madhavadhara, Gopalapatnam, Marripalem, Srinagar, KRM Colony, Pithapuram Colony, Simhadripuram, Vadlapudi (Gajuwaka), Sai Madhav Nagar (Naiduthota), Appannapalem (Vepagunta), Priyadarshini Colony (Gajuwaka), Jagannadhapuram (Akkayyapalem), SVP Nagar (Kobbarithota), Bailapudi (Cheedikada), Gnanapuram, and Gavara Veedhi (Narsipatnam)

Denotified Clusters (9):

Allipuram, NAD, MTC Palem, Shantinagar, Rangaraja Veedhi, Kunchamamba Colony, Komataveedhi, Chengalraopeta