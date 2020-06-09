Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday, instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive land survey in three phases on a priority basis. He further order the digitisation of the data to bring in transparency in all land deals. The comprehensive land survey would be taken up at village secretariat level and data would be digitised to keep the record clean and transparent besides avoiding duplication.

During a review meeting of Revenue Department, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the officials detailed about the steps being initiated for the comprehensive land survey in Andhra Pradesh. They explained the need for a comprehensive land survey which will be conducted at village secretariat level and said that mobile courts will be pressed into service to address any disputes or problems.

The details of the survey would be digitised from time to time and stored in an encrypted form to avoid any manipulation. Also, it was stated that the data will be stored at different locations as a safety measure. In the digitised mode, the transfer and sale of land would be easy and the auto mutation process will bring in transparency into the transactions showing land ownership details, a press note mentioned.

The officials explained Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the working of Karn’s networking. They showed him how the algorithm works and how it avoids duplication of data. Giving them his nod, the Chief Minister asked them to take up the land survey on a priority basis and in three phases. The teams should be fanned out with mandal as a unit and take up the survey, Mr Reddy further said.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajay Kallam, Principal Secretary, Land and Endowments, Usha Rani and other officials participated in the meeting held on Monday.