Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, reported 154 more COVID-19 cases to take the state count to 4813. Among the newly reported patients, 125 are from Andhra Pradesh while the remaining 29 have been identified as those who have returned from foreign countries or other states. While 14,246 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, 34 individuals from the state were discharged post recovery. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and are currently marked active for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 126 out of 132 cases reported. Also, 832 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh with 520 of them being marked active. 16 patients have been discharged today.

Visakhapatnam recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday night, taking the district tally to 179. Anakapalle, Kancharapalem, Madhurawada, and Dibbapalem reported two cases each while Paravada, Gajuwaka, and Sabbavaram reported one case each. Sriharipuram reported 4 new COVID-19 cases. Overall, 85 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 93 have been discharged after recovering from the infection, as on 7 June. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to the disease.

The COVID-19 cases continued to grow on the national scale as well with India recording as many as 9,983 new cases in a single day to register its biggest single-day spike yet. The total number of cases has now surged to 2,56,611. 206 more COVID-19 deaths were also reported in a single day, taking the death toll to 7,135.