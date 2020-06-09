The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the Indian Government jointly passed orders, prohibiting chewing and spitting of tobacco in public. In line with these directives, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will be imposing fines on those who violate the rule in Vizag.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the ICMR issued guidelines suggesting that the habit of chewing and spitting of tobacco in markets, rythu bazaars, stores and other open places, may increase the risk of infections. The medical council further advised the public to refrain from the habit.

Considering the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860 and Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr Pc), the Government of India decided to implement necessary preventive measures to curb the chewing and spitting of tobacco in public vicinity. At a time when personal as well as community hygiene stands at the utmost importance, the Centre observed that this initiative is the need of the hour.

In view of the aforementioned orders, the GVMC informed that if the violators are caught, they shall be fined. If an individual resorts to chewing and spitting of tobacco for the first time, he/she will be fined up to Rs 500. If the person violates the rule for the second time, a fine of Rs 1,000/- will be levied. In the case of repeating the action, the individual should pay Rs 1500. Furthermore, the violators will be punished according to the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The corporation requested the citizens to support them in this effort to curb the disease.

Visakhapatnam district, as on Monday night, accounted for a total of 199 COVID-19 cases. While 98 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, 100 individuals were undergoing treatment. One patient had earlier passed away battling the disease.