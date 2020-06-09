Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take up a mass awareness campaign on COVID-19. On Monday, the Chief Minister held a meeting to review the status quo of the global pandemic in the state. During the meeting, he said the primary job of the officials is to educate people on COVID-19 symptoms and measures that need to be taken. He added that the authorities must ensure that none of the infected individuals are stigmatised.

Pointing out that awareness should be created on how to approach for tests, the AP CM ordered the officials to make the public aware of the helpline 14410 and 104. He further added that a mass awareness campaign should be carried out through media advertisements that depict how to handle the situation.

Elaborating further on the course of action, Mr Reddy said that the awareness campaign should aim at driving the fear of COVID-19 away. Asking the officials to step up the awareness in the coming two to three weeks, the Chief Minister suggested them to take the help of ANMs, Asha workers, and village volunteers for the same.

The officials present during the meeting had informed him regarding the district-wise details of the positivity rate, mortality rate, number of tests conducted and the confirmed cases. They explained the reasons behind the spike in cases in the state.

When CM Jagan enquired about the movement of people through interstate borders, he was informed that they have been concentrating on people coming from six states. Stating that those coming from other states should not be made to wait for hours at the border check posts, he directed the concerned authorities to take steps in this regard.

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister, Alla Nani, AP Chief Secretary, Nilam Sawhney, AP Director General of Police, Gautam Sawang (IPS), Special Chief Secretary (Health), KS Jawahar Reddy, and other officials attended the meeting.

As on Monday, Andhra Pradesh reported a total of 4813 COVID-19 cases.