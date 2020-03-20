Visakhapatnam zoo to shut down for visitors with immediate effect

As the terrors of coronavirus continue to grapple the society, governments have been taking measures in a bid to contain the infection’s spread. While several states have neared total lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, called for a self-imposed public curfew on Sunday, 22 March. Following suit, public places in Andhra Pradesh too have been shutting doors for visitors. Joining the list, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, on Friday, stated that it will be shutting down for visitors with immediate effect. The zoo in Visakhapatnam will remain closed until further orders.

A press note released, by the Visakhapatnam zoo authorities, in this regard read, “In view of the prevailing COVID-19 threat and to prevent its spread, as per the instructions issued in Prl.Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Andhra Pradesh circular, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam will remain closed for public/visitors with immediate effect (from 20.3.2020 onwards) until further orders.”

It may be noted that Visakhapatnam reported its first case of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh to three. Amid the outbreak, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has called for a shutdown of educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, parks, and other places of public gathering.