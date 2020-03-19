Vizag reports first case of coronavirus, toll in Andhra rises to three

Vizag, on Thursday night, reported its first positive of coronavirus. As per sources, the patient is currently undergoing treatment at the Chest hospital in the city.

Reportedly, the 55-year-old man, who belongs to Allipuram, had arrived in Vizag from Saudi Arabia on 12 March. The samples of the patient, which were sent for tests a few days ago, have turned positive to register the first case of coronavirus in Vizag. Reports further claim that test results of a few more suspect cases in the city are currently awaited.

The latest case has taken the total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in Andhra Pradesh to three. On Thursday morning, it was reported that a youngster who had returned from London, tested positive for coronavirus in Ongole, Prakasam district. The State had registered its first case on 12 March when a person had tested positive for the infection in Nellore.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that there was no need for the public to panic as the government was taking the necessary measures. He further stated that people must not neglect the precautions and act responsibly.

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus, the Andhra Pradesh State Government, on Wednesday, called for shut down of educational institutions. The authorities have also restricted darshan to devotees at the holy shrine of Tirupati amid the current global health crisis.