Andhra Pradesh Secretariat employees likely to shift to Vizag in May

Government employees, working in the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, have reportedly been directed to shift from Amaravati to Vizag this summer. As reported by The News Minute, it is revealed that the employees would be required to shift to Vizag in the month of May. The authorities gave the directive on Wednesday in an Executive Committee meeting and stated that all the employees will be duly assisted during their transition.

Authorities have stated that all employees of Andhra Pradesh Secretariat will receive the required guidance in looking for residences and educational institutions in Vizag. Smooth transfers for spouses of employees, working in government and banking sectors, have been assured. Apart from moving allowance and transport services, the employees who haven’t bought homes in Amaravati would be given special loans to purchase homes in Vizag. Employees who purchased property between 2015-2019 in Visakhapatnam would be provided interest-free loans.

Other than the Secretariat, and other subsidiary administrative offices under its umbrella, it is being touted that the Chief Minister’s Office too, will be shifted to Vizag in May 2020. In January this year, the Principal Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Praveen Prakash (IAS), visited Visakhapatnam to inspect possible locations for setting up the Chief Minister’s Office and the State Secretariat. As per reports, Millennium Towers was chosen to set up the Secretariat while adjacent Sunrise Towers was considered to set up the Chief Minister’s Office.