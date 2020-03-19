No need to panic, but don’t neglect: Andhra Pradesh Minister on coronavirus

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement in Andhra Pradesh Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, while addressing the media on Thursday, said that the public should panic about coronavirus as the government is taking all precautionary measures. The YSRCP leader, however, added that people should not neglect the precautions and act responsibly.

Stating that no case of coronavirus has been reported in Visakhapatnam yet, Mr Rao said that the people should not panic. “Inspection teams have been working round the clock at the airport. COVID-19 related announcements will be made regularly at railway stations and bus stations to spread awareness among the public. Officials have been advised to set up screening equipment in tourist areas, SEZ Achuthapuram and Gajuwaka. Isolation wards will be set up in Paderu and Anakapalli areas. The public will be notified with timely updates on coronavirus. A help desk will soon be available at the Collectorate,” the Minister informed.

Mr. Rao also stated that quarantine wards are being set up at government hospitals in Visakhapatnam such as VIMS, Chest Hospital, Government Hospital for Mental Care and ENT Hospital. He added that wards will be set up at private hospitals as well if the need be. He urged the public not to have group meetings or conduct weddings and festivals at home.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that those who arrived in Visakhapatnam from abroad were sent to home quarantine on Wednesday. If anyone is arriving from China, Iran, Italy, or any other coronavirus-affected country, they will be screened and will be sent to home quarantine for a period of 15 days. As on date, six suspects are currently being treated in Visakhapatnam. The samples have been collected and the reports are awaited, the Collector informed.

On the occasion, the authorities released material on the precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus. VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, City Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, GVMC in-charge Commissioner Koteswara Rao, MLAs Tippala Nagireddy, Petla Uma Shankar Ganesh, DMHO Tirupathi Rao were among those who marked their presence.