Andhra Pradesh reports second positive case of coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh has reported its second positive case of coronavirus. As per reports, a youngster who returned from London tested positive for the virus in Ongole of Prakasam district.

The patient had arrived in India earlier this month and exhibited symptoms of coronavirus, calling for a medical examination of his samples at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati. With the samples testing positive, the toll of confirmed coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has now risen to two. It may be noted that on 12 March, a patient in Nellore was reported as the first case of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh.

On Thursday, the State Government in Andhra Pradesh called for a complete shutdown of educational institutions until 31 March as a precautionary measure.

With fresh cases being reported in Telangana, Chandigarh, the number of coronavirus cases in India has mounted to 170. As the figures continue to cause concern, the authorities have called for stringent precautionary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus. While several states have neared complete shutdown, the CBSE has postponed 10th and 12th board exams amid the current pandemic. In the wake of the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to address the nation at 8 PM on Thursday.

On the global front, coronavirus has infected close to 2,20,000 people so far. While Italy, Iran, and Spain have reported worrying trends, Germany, the United States, and France have also seen a surge in the number of cases.