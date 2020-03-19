Mother of twin babies, from Vizag, stranded in Malaysia amid coronavirus

A mother of seven-month-old twin boys, from Vizag, has found herself stranded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia amid the coronavirus pandemic. City-based Sudhisha visited Malaysia to renew her visa two weeks ago leaving her children under the care of their grandparents in Vizag. A resident of Malaysia for the last four years, Sudisha traveled alone, given the circumstances caused due to the novel coronavirus. However, with the travel ban imposed by Malaysia this week, all flights plying from Malaysia to India were cancelled, leaving several Indian passengers stranded in the city.

In a video that was shared with her family, Sudisha alleged that there was no response from the Malaysian High Commission as to when they would be taken back home. She said that the Indian Embassy authorities too, had no clear plan for the stranded Indian passengers in KL. With the entire country of Malaysia under lockdown, there is no facility for accommodation or procuring food, she said.

Sudisha’s family back home requested the authorities to ply special flights for passengers with sensitive issues and bring them home immediately. With the latest travel bans in place, her arrival date to Vizag remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Tuesday allowed 185 Indian students to be brought home from Malaysia. A special flight from Kuala Lumpur to Vizag carried students who are currently enrolled in various Universities in Manila, Philippines. The airport authorities screened them as per procedure and preliminary tests were conducted. The authorities stated that all the students were found asymptomatic and efforts are being made to send them to their respective homes across India.

Currently, two cases of coronavirus have been registered in Andhra Pradesh. Both the patients – one in Nellore and the other in Ongole-have been placed in quarantine while they undergo their treatment.