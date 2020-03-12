Andhra Pradesh man tests positive for coronavirus as state sees first case

A patient who was admitted to Nellore’s Government General Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus. This marks the first positive case of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. The twenty-four-year-old student returned from Italy a few days ago and was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital due to his symptoms. Initial tests conducted at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupathi revealed that the man was infected with the virus.

The Tirupati virology lab confirmed that the patient in Andhra Pradesh has been infected by coronavirus. Five people who were in close contact with the youth, including his family, a friend, and their house staff have been placed in isolation as a preventive measure.

In a press note, the officials have revealed that the patient’s condition was stable for the last three days. It has further been informed that he is keeping good health and will be discharged after completion of 14 days after retesting the sample again.

In wake of the latest developments, the Nellore District collector MV Seshagiri Babu asked the medical health officers to conduct the door-to-door survey in 42 and 47 divisions of the Nellore Municipal Corporation. Asha workers, Government medical staff, Anganwadi teachers and others were directed to take the awareness programs forward while identifying foreign-returnees.

District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu asked the citizens not to worry, as the district health officers are ready with special isolation wards in six hospitals. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney held a video-conference with all the district collectors and directed the staff to identify everyone who returned from abroad after February 10 so they can be provided with proper health care and be placed in isolation, if necessary.

With the World Health Organisation declaring coronavirus as a pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too asked the citizens of India to stay away from panic and take all the precautionary measures.