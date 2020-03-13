COVID-19 precautions: Seven simple steps to protect yourself from coronavirus

The novel coronavirus continues to spread its diabolic tentacles across the globe. Infecting over 120 countries and claiming close to 5000 lives around the world, the virus has recently been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). With coronavirus spreading thick and fast, experts have been advocating several precautions to keep the infection at bay. Here are seven simple precautions prescribed by the WHO to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Precautions to prevent COVID-19:

Wash your hands frequently Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose Cover your cough with the bend of your elbow or tissue Avoid crowded places Stay at home if you feel unwell-even with a slight fever and cough If you have a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, seek medical care early-but call by phone first Stay aware of the latest information from WHO

These are 7 simple steps to protect yourself and others from #COVID19. 👉 https://t.co/RU2gRs6jmc #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/TNAw5YrP0u — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

COVID-19 has been taking a toll on India as well. While 74 cases have been reported so far, a 76-year-old man from Karnataka became the first individual in the country’s first coronavirus death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, urged the citizens not to panic and follow the necessary precautions. “Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings,” PM Modi shared on Twitter.