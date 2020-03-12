Coronavirus update: WHO declares pandemic, Tom Hanks tests positive and other news

The coronavirus outbreak has been leaving several nations and governments in a spot of bother. Spreading to over 114 countries and claiming lives in excess of 4300, the deadly virus has been calling for immediate action to contain its rampant spread. Here is a quick update on coronavirus:

#1 WHO declares coronavirus as pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. Pandemic is used to refer to a disease that spreads among people of different nations across the globe at the same time. While the WHO had refrained to use the term earlier, it has given the characterization now expressing concern over the current scenario.

Addressing media on Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization said, “WHO is deeply concerned by the alarming levels of the coronavirus spread, severity & inaction, & expects to see the number of cases, deaths & affected countries climb even higher. Therefore, we made the assessment that COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”

.@WHO is deeply concerned by the alarming levels of the #coronavirus spread, severity & inaction, & expects to see the number of cases, deaths & affected countries climb even higher. Therefore, we made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic. https://t.co/97XSmyigME pic.twitter.com/gSqFm947D8 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 11, 2020

“This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus. We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic. This is the first pandemic that can be controlled,” he further added.

This is the first pandemic caused by a #coronavirus.

We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic. This is the first pandemic that can be controlled.https://t.co/dIoa4jYAUN — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 11, 2020

#2 India shuts doors amid coronavirus scare

With coronavirus spreading thick and fast, the Government of India has shut doors for outsiders. Imposing stringent travel curbs, the Government stated on late Wednesday, “all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment, project visas till April 15.”

“All incoming travelers, including Indians, arriving from/having visited China, Italy, Iran, S.Korea, France, Spain & Germany after Feb 15 to be quarantined minimum 14 days. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure,” it was further informed. It is to be noted that visas will be valid for those who are already in India.

The total number of cases that have tested for coronavirus in India stands at 62 with no confirmed deaths so far.

#3 Tom Hanks and wife test positive for coronavirus in Australia

In another update related to coronavirus, Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the infection in Australia, where he has reportedly been shooting for a film. Hanks said that the duo experienced colds and body aches and eventually tested positive for coronavirus. The actor said he’ll keep the world posted and updated on their condition.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the US has passed 1200.