Andhra Pradesh has once again surpassed its earlier highest one-day vaccination total by administering about 15 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Sunday. The earlier highest total was 13.7 lakh doses given on a single day on 20 June, 2021. Visakhapatnam District continues to lead in overall vaccination numbers.

The district-wise vaccination count witnessed new heights on Sunday. While East Godavari district alone vaccinated 1.8 lakh people, Visakhapatnam district vaccinated 63,747 people.

As of Monday, a total of 3,47,41,020 people, including 2,40,76,807 first doses and 1,06,64,213 second doses, have been administered with the Covid-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the data available, Visakhapatnam remains on top in terms of overall vaccination numbers among all the districts in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 34,35,516 got vaccinated in Visakhapatnam which is the highest, followed by 33,44,105 in East Godavari, 31,76,382 in Chittoor, 31,70,569 in Krishna, 31,18,503 in Guntur and 28,85,976 in West Godavari.

Ever since the vaccination program started in the city, individuals above 45 years of age have been given priority. Around 90 percent, of the above 45 years age group, have been vaccinated. The next priority has been given to mothers and teachers, to avoid the virus spreading to children. Currently, the Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are conducting a mega vaccination drive for those above 18 years. It may be recalled that after the reopening of schools, children have started testing positive for Covid-19 in the last few weeks. This has started worrying many parents and individuals. According to sources, the third wave threat has been instrumental in getting people to come forward and get vaccinated.

State Wide Covid-19 Vaccine Supply

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has received 1.05 crore doses from the Union Government in September. This averages to about 3.5 lakh doses a day. With a regular supply of vaccine, the state has so far administered 3.47 crore doses. The total number of fully vaccinated people in the State stands at around 1.06 crores.