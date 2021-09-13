With Sunday being the day of immersing Lord Ganesh idols in Vizag, around 500 police personnel were deployed at 10 popular immersion points in the city. Tight security was deployed at the beach road to avoid overcrowding and drowning incidents. While no incidents have been reported at the Beach Road so far, a 17-year-old boy unfortunately drowned to death at Pala Gedda, a mini-reservoir in Madugula mandal. The incident happened while he was immersing a Ganesh idol.

A total of 10 spots, including Pedda Waltair, Fishing Harbour, Jalaripeta, along with Modugulapalem, Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, Appikonda, Mutyalapalem, Bheemili and Pingadi beaches in Vizag were earmarked for immersion of Ganesh idols. Due to a weather warning about a depression area formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha Coast, teams of Police, Fire Department and GVMC have deployed teams at the immersion spots to make sure the youth do not move deeper into the sea.

According to ADCP (Traffic) Ch Adi Narayana, majority of the Ganesh idols were immersed by Sunday but there are few in the city who go for immersion of Ganesh idols on 5th day of Vinayaka Chavithi. This year, as there is no permission given for pandals in the city with huge Ganesh idols, only small idols went for immersion.

Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in Vizag have been largely seamless this year, with only a small number of youths venturing out in groups to immerse Ganesh idols. The city police have handled the situation strictly, with the beach being closed on the day of the festival and police personnel being deployed on the next few days.