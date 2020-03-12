Heatwave warning issued in Vizag: APSDMA urges citizens to take precautionary measures

With the onset of summer, the temperatures are gradually rising in Andhra Pradesh. Anticipating the heatwave conditions, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued an advisory for the citizens of thirteen districts, including Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) Incharge, Ch Santhi Swarup, informed that Vizag would experience temperatures rising up to 36 degrees Celsius in the coming weeks. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions, normal to slightly above normal heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Visakhapatnam during the next three months.

Sharing the measures, that are being taken to minimise the fatalities due to the heatwave, the SEOC Incharge said that the district authorities were asked to conduct awareness programmes. The officials have also been directed to distribute Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) packets at medical clinics and hospitals. Furthermore, Mr Swarup added that necessary action will be taken based on the daily status reports, updated by the respective Mandal level Village Revenue Officers (VRO). The status report includes the details of the temperatures recorded and the activities carried out in the villages to mitigate the heatwave conditions.

In order to guide the citizens to stay safe during the heatwave alert, the APSDMA has shared a list of do’s and don’ts.

Do’s:

Try to stay in cold places

Use an umbrella

Wear thin, loose, and cotton garments. Preferably of white colour

Wear either a hat or a turban

Avoid outdoor physical activity from 12 PM to 3 PM

Take ample water along with salted buttermilk or glucose water

Take measures to reduce the room temperature like watering, using window shades, fanning and cross ventilation

Shift the person suffering from sunstroke to a cool dwelling. Sponge him/her with cold water. If the person doesn’t show any improvement shift him/her to a hospital.

Don’ts: