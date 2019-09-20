Sacred Games gets nominated for International Emmy Awards

Netflix India’s riveting crime drama, Sacred Games, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, has bagged a nomination for International Emmy Awards. The second season of Sacred Games, along with Brazilian drama Contra Todos season three, Germany’s Bad Banks and UK’s McMafia have been nominated in the category of Best Drama at International Emmy Awards.

While the second season was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, the first season of the Netflix original was helmed by Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Look up at the moon and scream congratulations! Sacred Games has been nominated for an #InternationalEmmy for Best Drama. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 19, 2019

Elated by the news, director Vikramaditya Motwane congratulated the whole team of Sacred Games for bagging a nomination for International Emmy Awards.

#SacredGames got Emmy-Nated!!! A massive Congrats, Hug and Kiss to the whole team. You guys are amazing. — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) September 19, 2019

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who steals the thunder in both seasons of Sacred Games, took to Twitter to congratulate Anurag Kashyap on the nomination for International Emmy Awards. The supremely talented actor wrote, “Congratulations Anurag Kashyap you beauty, the epitome of innovation in Cinema, making Indians proud across the world, First for GOW being the only Indian film shortlisted by the Guardian & secondly Sacred Games being nominated at the Emmy’s 3 Cheers to Vikram, Neeraj & Team SG.”

Congratulations #AnuragKashyap you beauty, the epitome of innovation in Cinema, making Indians proud across the world, First for GOW being the only Indian film shortlisted by the Guardian & secondly Sacred Games being nominated at the Emmy’s

3 Cheers to Vikram, Neeraj & Team SG — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 19, 2019

Apart from Sacred Games, other shows too made the news for being nominated for International Emmy Awards. While Radhika Apte has been nominated for Best Actress for her role in in Lust Stories, Lust Stories and The Remix have been nominated in the categories of Best TV movie, Best Reality TV respectively.

Director Anurag Kashyap, on his Instagram handle, wrote, “What a day. 3 Emmy Nominations . 1 lust stories (best miniseries) 2.Sacred Games (best Drama) 3. Radhika Apte(best actress-Lust Stories).”