Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 voting phone numbers for ninth week

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 is fast approaching the business end. With the reality show reaching its ninth week elimination, the number of contestants in the house getting down to a handful. While wild card entrant Shilpa Chakravarthy was evicted from the show, three contestants stare down the barrel in the ninth week elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Actors Mahesh Vitta and Himaja find themselves on the line this week while singer Rahul Sipligunj too faces yet another round of elimination. While Rahul Sipligunj stands nominated for elimination after sacrificing for Punarnavi Bhupalam, Himaja was nominated directly by the house captain Vithika Sheru. Viewers can save their favourite Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 contestants from elimination by voting through a missed call to the given phone numbers or by casting their votes online. The voting lines will be closing at midnight.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 voting phone numbers of ninth week elimination:

Himaja: 8466 996 705

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466 996 706

Mahesh Vitta: 8466 996 712

To vote online for their favourite contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, the viewers need to log into Hotstar app and cast their daily quota of 10 votes. The celebrity to account for the least number of votes will be evicted from the show on Sunday when show host Akkineni Nagarjuna will announce the elimination results.