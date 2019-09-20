Gaddalakonda Ganesh review: Twitter is all praise for Varun Tej

gaddalakonda ganesh review, gaddalakonda ganesh twitter review

Gaddalakonda Ganesh, starring Varun Tej, Atharva Murali and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, hit the screens on Friday. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced under the banner of 14 reels plus, Gaddalakonda Ganesh comes as an official remake of popular Tamil film Jigarthanda. The film casts Varun Tej in the role of a ruthless gangster, who has a penchant for acting.

If the initial reviews are anything to go by, Harish Shankar seems to have hit the right chord with this remake. The moviegoers have been taking to Twitter to share their review of Gaddalakonda Ganesh. From praising the director for pulling off the remake to lauding Varun Tej for his terrific screen presence, here’s what Twitter has to say about Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh Twitter review and reactions:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

comments

entertainmentgaddalakonda ganeshmovie reviewsmoviestelugu moviesvalmikivarun tej