Gaddalakonda Ganesh review: Twitter is all praise for Varun Tej

Gaddalakonda Ganesh, starring Varun Tej, Atharva Murali and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, hit the screens on Friday. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced under the banner of 14 reels plus, Gaddalakonda Ganesh comes as an official remake of popular Tamil film Jigarthanda. The film casts Varun Tej in the role of a ruthless gangster, who has a penchant for acting.

If the initial reviews are anything to go by, Harish Shankar seems to have hit the right chord with this remake. The moviegoers have been taking to Twitter to share their review of Gaddalakonda Ganesh. From praising the director for pulling off the remake to lauding Varun Tej for his terrific screen presence, here’s what Twitter has to say about Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh Twitter review and reactions:

Shootings & Titles can be restricted but not the affection of audience#GaddalakondaGanesh takes off MASSive start

Spellbounding make over of @IAmVarunTej makes awestruck every1 everyframe, thanks to powerful dir @harish2you potraying style of a hero@hegdepooja is adorable ♥️ pic.twitter.com/thkJIjdETd — SKN -GaddhalaKonda Ganesh (@SKNonline) September 20, 2019

Blockbuster 1st half with terrific intervel block.@harish2you presented it with his trademark entmnt & dialogues. @IAmVarunTej You are the show stealer. What a performance man,Just awesome👌Best performance till date🤙

BGM & Cinematography👌#GaddalaKondaGanesh — Man🌞j – GaddalaKonda Ganesh 🤙🏼 (@manojvalluri) September 20, 2019

#GaddalakondaGanesh #Valmiki movie was excellent first half brilliant and second half good everyone will connect the GaddalakondaGanesh character high mass scenes and powerful dialogues my review 3.5/5🔥🔥🔥🔥 — CHANDU (@GandlaChandrak1) September 19, 2019