Vysakhi Nrithyotsav 2019 set to light up Visakhapatnam

Vysakhi Nrithyotsav 2019, 12th All India Dance Festival will be held at Kalabharathi Auditorium in Visakhapatnam on September 21, 22 and 23.

Keeping up its tradition, the selection committee of Nataraj Music and Dance Academy (NMDA), Visakhapatnam handpicked stalwarts from the fields of Indian classical dance. Vysakhi Nrithyotsav 2019 is being organised with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Culture Commission and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The festival, held under the supervision of BR Vikram Kumar, Festival Director, Founder President of NMDA and Editor of The Dance India annually has been known for its punctuality and discipline.

Vysakhi Nrithyotsav 2019 would be inaugurated by Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth advancement, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Vadarevu Vinay Chand, IAS, District Collector of Visakhapatnam on Saturday evening. After the performances, artistes would be felicitated and awarded by the guests. Each day would witness three distinct Indian art form presentations – making it nine performances on three days.

The second day of Vysakhi Nrithyotsav would have MVV Satyanarayana, Member of Lok Sabha as Chief Guest and Mavuri Venkata Ramana, CMD, Chandana Brothers, and MVR Shopping Mall as Guest of Honour.

The final day of Vysakhi Nrithyotsav in Visakhapatnam would see Naresh Penumaka, IRS, Chief Commissioner of Customs and Central Excise as Chief Guest and Dr. Ajit Pathak, National President of Public Relations Society of India as Guest of Honour. International Lighting Designer, Sai Venkatesh from Bengaluru will take care of the lighting. Vikram announced that the festival which is being organised with great effort has no entry fee and all are invited to watch the grand spectacle.