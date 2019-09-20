Stage being set for India South Africa Test Match in Visakhapatnam

The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam is being geared up to host the upcoming Test match between India and South Africa. The two cricketing nations are scheduled to lock horns in the city in the first Test match, of the three-match series, from 2-6 October.

The South African cricket team is slated to arrive in Visakhapatnam on 23 September to kick start their preparations for the Test series. The Proteas will reportedly take part in net practice sessions on 24 or 25 September before crossing swords with Board President’s XI in a three-day warm-up game on 26,27, and 28 September in Vizianagaram. While India’s star player Rohit Sharma will be leading the Board President’s XI in the warm-up match, Visakhapatnam’s KS Bharat will be handling the wicket-keeping duties.

Team India, on the other hand, will be beginning its practice for the Test against South Africa with a net session on 30 September in Visakhapatnam. The Virat Kohli-led side will reportedly have another net practice session on 1 October before taking the field on 2 October.

The match tickets are currently available online. While the daily tickets have been priced from Rs 100-Rs 500, the seasonal tickets have been ranged between Rs 400 and Rs 1500. Also, in a bid to attract young audience towards Test cricket, as many as 2000 students will be given free entry into the stadium daily, to witness the Test match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

India, which is currently leading the rankings in the World Test Championship, will be entering the fray as firm favourites. The hosts had last played a Test match in Visakhapatnam in November 2016 when then pipped Alastair Cook’s England by a handsome margin of 246 runs. South Africa, on the other hand, will be determined to give the Indians a run for their money. The Faf du Plessis-led unit will be keen on overcoming its World Cup horrors and make a statement by clinching a Test series on Indian soil.