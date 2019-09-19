Con artists arrested in Visakhapatnam for cheating a woman

Visakhapatnam Police, on Wednesday, nabbed a gang of con artists who had allegedly duped a woman into giving away Rs 4.10 lakh cash and seventy grams gold.

According to sources, the accused were identified as V Padma, V Seetaram, and S Kumari. A few months ago, Padma, along with her children Seetaram and Kumari, had rented the house of the victim at TGR Nagar in Pedagantyada, Visakhapatnam District. Over a period of time, the gang of three had gained the trust of the victim.

Earlier in August, they made her believe that her husband’s life was in danger, as per his horoscope. She was told that Kumari was blessed with supernatural powers and can help her with a solution. The landlady started getting convinced with their story. Furthermore, she was asked to offer gold and cash to Kumari in return for the favour. Reportedly, the fraudsters looted her of Rs 4.10 lakh cash, and seventy grams gold.

The victim realised that she was cheated when the tenants had vanished without a trace, on 16 September 2019. She immediately filed a complaint at the Pedagantyada Police Station in Visakhapatnam. Upon receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and nabbed the con artists. The valuables were recovered and duly handed over to the victim.