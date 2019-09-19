Alliance Air to resume Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada flight service soon

Alliance Air, a subsidiary owned by Air India, is set to resume its flight service between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada from 1 October.

Alliance Air, was operating a daily afternoon flight on the Vizag-Vijayawada-Tirupathi circuit, had earlier proposed to shift its base to Hyderabad. However, constant representations from the members of Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) and public representatives, including Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, has reportedly resulted in the resumption of the flight service from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

The flight services will be available to the passengers all through the week. The flight from Vijayawada will depart at 7:55 pm and land in Vizag at 8:55 pm. Whereas; the flight from Vizag will leave at 9:20 pm and arrive in Vijayawada at 10:20 pm.

A few days ago, a new flight was launched between Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry. This new domestic flight service, by Indigo, starting with this sector, was initiated, under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) Scheme.