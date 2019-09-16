Indigo launches new flight between Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry

A new flight was inaugurated from Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry, at Visakhapatnam International Airport, on 15 September 2019.

This new domestic flight service, starting with this sector, has been initiated, under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) Scheme. The UDAN is a Regional Development Scheme (RCS), introduced by the Indian Government, with an objective to make air travel affordable to the public. Indigo is the first private air carrier, to partner in this scheme, from Vizag.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu said that the flight service, between Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry, will provide better connectivity to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Especially for the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Rajahmundry officials. Furthermore, it will also benefit the first-time passengers, as the flight services are priced low, under the tour package.

Airport Director, M Raj Kishore, said this was the first flight from Visakhapatnam, under RCS. “The upper fare from Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry has been fixed at Rs 2,500, but the airline operator can fix it at a lower price. Also, the airline operator will be given Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for one year”, he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

As reported earlier, the evening flight will take off at 5:45 PM from Rajahmundry and will land in Visakhapatnam at 6:30 PM. The return flight will depart Vizag at 6:50 PM and will reach Rajahmundry at 7:40 PM.

Reportedly, new rooms are being made available at the city’s International Airport. The airport authorities informed that international flyers can avail the rooms and board the flights to Singapore and Malaysia the next morning.