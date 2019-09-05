Flights announced from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada and Rajahmundry

Amidst the problems, regarding Navy restrictions on evening flight slots at the Vizag airport, the Airport Advisory Committee had its first meeting, since the formation of the new Andhra Pradesh State Government, on Wednesday. The time slots issue was discussed at length. Additionally, domestic flight services were announced, from Visakhapatnam, to Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLA Ganababu, President of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) K Vijay Mohan were among the ones present in the meeting.

Indigo has announced an evening flight from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru, via Rajahmundry, which will commence operations from September 15. Indigo 6E7923 will leave Rajahmundry at 5:45 pm and land in Visakhapatnam at 6:30 pm. The return flight will depart from Visakhapatnam at 6:50 pm and reach Rajahmundry at 7:40 pm. Air India has also received a time slot and will start to-and-fro evening flight services, between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, from mid-September. The flight from Vijayawada will depart at 7:55 pm and land in Visakhapatnam at 8:55 pm. Whereas; the flight from Visakhapatnam will leave at 9:20 pm and arrive in Vijayawada at 10:20 pm.

These announcements come as a relief, to the people of Vizag, with the air connectivity to the city likely to improve. Recently, Scoot and NokAir had also announced flight services from Vizag to Singapore and Bangkok, respectively.

Earlier, Vizag Airport has suffered from various international airlines, such as Air Asia and Malindo Air, withdrawing their flight services. Recently, Scoot and NokAir had also announced flight services from Visakhapatnam to Singapore and Bangkok, respectively.

The issue of slot restrictions, by the Indian Navy for civilian flights, was also brought up in the airport advisory meeting. In the evening, the Navy restricts the number of slots for civilian flights to two, in the 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm window, and three, in the 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm and 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm windows. This has become an obstacle in the introduction of new flights from Vizag Airport.