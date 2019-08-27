Nok Air likely to launch flight service from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok

Thailand-based budget airlines Nok Air is likely to soon launch flight service from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok. The service will reportedly be flagged off in October between the city’s international airport and Don Mueang international airport in Bangkok.

A meeting was held between Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and Poonam of Nok Air on Monday. President of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh K Vijay Mohan and Vice-President of Air Travellers Association O Naresh Kumar also marked their presence at the meeting. The meeting saw the MP assure the airlines that he would clear the decks to launch the flight service between Visakhapatnam and Bangkok.

Reportedly, Nok Air may begin its services from the city from 28 October and operate the flights on four days a week. Likely to be a midnight flight, the Nok Air service is expected to help passengers reach their destination by early morning.

The flight service, if launched, is expected to provide a boost to the air travel scene in Visakhapatnam given the withdrawal of a few services of-late. While Alliance Air canceled its flight to Vijayawada owing to lack of slots, Air Asia too announced its decision to pull back the flight from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok. It may be noted that recently, the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) had expressed concerns over the drop in the number of flights from Visakhapatnam.