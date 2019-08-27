CM YS Jagan pitches ‘four capitals for Andhra Pradesh’ idea to Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday, participated in the inter-state council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting revolved around the development initiatives taken up in the maoist-affected states. On the occasion, the CM explained his plan of establishing four capitals in Andhra Pradesh, to Amit Shah.

According to a News18 report, CM YS Jagan is mulling over the idea to set up four capitals-at Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Guntur and Kadapa-in Andhra Pradesh. It is said that this decision is in order to decentralise development in the state.

The Chief Minister explained that Amaravati will only be the administrative capital of the state while Regional Development Boards will be established to push for development in the other four cities.

After the recent floods in Krishna river left the city cut off from Vijayawada, a few leaders have raised questions over the viability of Amaravati as the state capital. State Minister for Municipal Affairs, Botsa Satyanarayana hinted at Amaravati being reconsidered as the state capital. It is being said that the cost of construction is also going to be higher at Amaravati as compared to other areas in the state.

However, Jagan’s proposal of four capitals has been struck with stiff criticism by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena who argue that the capital should not be shifted from Amaravati.

Issues like financial aid from centre towards the state of AP and reverse tendering of Polavaram project were also raised in the discussion between the CM and Amit Shah.