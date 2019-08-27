Visakhapatnam gears up to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

As Ganesh Chaturthi is soon approaching, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) organised a clay idol making workshop for school children, at the GVMC office, on Monday. Speaking at the event, the Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner G Srijana advised that all festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi should be celebrated in an eco-friendly manner.

The GVMC Commissioner said, “Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols should be strictly banned, as their immersion pollutes the water bodies. Added to that, the paints used on the idols contain harmful chemicals, which affect the human nervous system, upon consuming fish from the polluted water bodies”.

Further, an exhibition was held, featuring eighteen varieties of Patri leaves, and sixteen kinds of seeds, used in the festivities. “Once used by our ancestors, these plants contain medicinal values, which cleanse water, when immersed along with idols. We should make efforts to save these plants before they go extinct,” the Commissioner said while stressing on the importance of an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.

Unique Barcode for each Ganesh pandal:

The police department is taking measures to ensure hassle-free Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Visakhapatnam. Those who wish to set up a pandal should register here. The registered pandals will be assigned with a unique barcode. The City Police will review the pandals and update the details through tablets. Prior to setting up an idol, larger than 8 feet, special permission should be taken from the respective area’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). As per police regulations, strict action will be taken against those to sell or use Plaster of Paris idols. Furthermore, larger pandals will not be allowed on the highways.