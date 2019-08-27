Season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu has entered its sixth week. With Ashu Reddy getting evicted from the show in the latest round of elimination, the house now accommodates Shiva Jyothi, Ravi Krishna, Baba Bhaskar, Sreemukhi, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja, Rahul Sipligunj, Vithika Sheru, and Varun Sandesh. On Monday, as part of the nomination for the sixth week, six contestants were nominated for elimination. The housemates were asked to nominate a contestant from a pair, giving reasons for the nomination. At the end of the nomination process, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Ravi Krishna, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja, Rahul Sipligunj, and Varun Sandesh while Shiva Jyothi, Sreemukhi, Ali Reza, Vithika Sheru and Baba Bhaskar stood as the contestants to be safe from this week’s elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Below are the vote phone numbers of the nominated contestants in the sixth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Missed call vote numbers of nominated contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 3:

Punarnavi Bhupalam: 8466 996 709

Ravi Krishna: 8466 996 702

Mahesh Vitta: 8466 996 712

Himaja: 8466 996 705

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466 996 706

Varun Sandesh: 8466 996 714

Voting through Hotstar:

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 voting process on Hotstar involves logging in through email/Facebook. The viewers have to search for Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 and click on the vote option that can be seen below the video. Among the seven contestants nominated for elimination this week, you can choose your favourite contestant(s) and cast your vote. Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants.