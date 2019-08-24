Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 Week 5: Will this contestant get eliminated?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has reached its fifth round of elimination. While Shiva Jyothi, Ashu Reddy, Himaja, Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhaskar, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Mahesh Vitta were eliminated at the beginning of the fifth week Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, one of them will be eliminated from the house on Sunday, following the likes of Hema, Jaffar, Tamanna Simhadri and Rohini.

As usual, there have numerous speculations as to who’ll be the housemate to be eliminated from the popular show this week. And if the reports circulating are anything to go by, Ashu Reddy is likely to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 at the end of the fifth week.

Famous for her lip-sync videos on the internet, Ashu Reddy has a following amongst youngsters. Also known as ‘Junior Samantha’ for her resemblance with the actress, Reddy is one of the internet celebs to make it to the show. However, if the word on the street is to be believed, Ashu Reddy would be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 on Sunday.

It is to be noted though that it is not until Nagarjuna announces the result of elimination that the viewers will get to know the contestant who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 3 Telugu this week.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 3 Telugu elimination results

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 9:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends, with host Akkineni Nagarjuna marking a special appearance. Viewers can also catch the action on Hotstar app. The elimination results will be announced on Sunday.