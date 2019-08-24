Time table and schedule of Uday Express between Vizag and Vijayawada

The double-decker Uday Express, which was scheduled to be flagged off at 11:30 am on 26 August by Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi, has been postponed due to the demise of Arun Jaitley. In a press release by East Coast Railway, it was stated, “The Ministry of Railways decided to introduce the train No. 22701/22702 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Uday Express for five days a week.” The release also revealed the schedule and time table of Uday Express between Vizag and Vijayawada.

Earlier, BJP MP GVL Narasimhan had taken to Twitter to announce the launch and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Uday Express (Double Decker) express between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada sanctioned by the Rail Minister a few days ago on my request will be flagged off for its inaugural run by MoS Railways Shri @SureshAngadi_ on 26th August at 11.30 AM. Thank you @narendramodi Ji. https://t.co/FNEcIhMUvO — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) August 23, 2019

Schedule of Uday Express

The train No 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker Uday Express will leave Visakhapatnam on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday at 5:45 hrs and reach Vijayawada at 11:15 hrs. In the return direction, train No 22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Uday Express will leave Vijayawada on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday at 17:30 hrs and reach Vizag at 23:00 hrs.

Time Table of Uday Express

22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express

Station Name Arrival Departure Visakhapatnam Start 5:45 AM Duvvada 6:14 AM 6:17 AM Anakapalle 6:30 AM 6:31 AM Tuni 7:13 AM 7:14 AM Samalkot 7:55 AM 7:57 AM Rajahmundry 8:40 AM 8:42 AM Tadepalligudem 9:20 AM 9:21 AM Eluru 9:53 AM 9:54 AM Vijayawada 11:15 AM –

22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express

Station Name Arrival Departure Vijayawada Start 5:30 PM Eluru 6:13 PM 6:14 PM Tadepalligudem 6:39 PM 6:40 PM Rajahmundry 7:25 PM 7:27 PM Samalkot 8:03 PM 8:05 PM Tuni 9:06 PM 9:07 PM Anakapalle 9:41 PM 9:42 PM Duvvada 10:15 PM 10:16 PM Visakhapatnam 11:00 PM –

