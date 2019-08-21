7 things to know about Uday Express between Vizag and Vijayawada

The Uday Express, between Vizag and Vijayawada, is likely to begin services soon. Set to be introduced to cater to the high demand between the two prominent cities in Andhra Pradesh, the specially designed double-decker train also completed its trial run recently between Vizag and Vizianagaram. Here are 7 things you need to know about this much-awaited train:

#1 About Uday

Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri, aka Uday Express is air-conditioned chair car trains by the Indian Railways. The luxury train service is primarily allocated to the busier routes to address the high demand. The first service of the train was flagged off between Coimbatore Junction and Bangalore in June 2018. The service is also proposed to be launched between Bangalore City and Chennai Central.

All new Utkrisht Double Decker Air Conditioned Yatri (UDAY) Express will provide passengers with amenities like Wi-Fi, LCD Screens & a dedicated area to enjoy meals. These trains will ply on Coimbatore-Bengaluru, Bandra-Jamnagar, & Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada routes. pic.twitter.com/tYmCVSiObG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 22, 2018

#2 The specialties

The train has bright yellow and orange exteriors. Apart from WiFi, LCD screens, Shatabdi-style seating, modular bio-toilets, and attractive interiors, the double-decker train has a seating capacity of 120 seats per each coach. Uday Express consists of comfortable reclining chairs and adequate leg space as well. The train consists of 9 double-decker coaches and two power cars.

#3 Trial run

On 13 August, Uday Express went on a trial run from Vizag to Korukonda, in Vizianagaram, on Tuesday. During the trial run, multiple features of the train, such as electric lights, dining hall, and the air-conditioning system were reviewed by the officials.

#4 Days of operation

The Uday Express between Vizag and Vijayawada will operate five days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday).

#5 The schedule from Vizag

Train number 22701 is expected to depart from Visakhapatnam at 5:45 am and reach Vijaywada at 11:15 am.

#6 The schedule from Vijayawada

On the other hand, train number 22702, will leave Vijayawada at 5:30 pm and reach Visakhapatnam at 11:00 pm.

#7 The halts

Covering a distance of 350 km between Vizag and Vijayawada, Uday Express will be taking halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajamahendravaram, and Eluru.