Lawyers demand for a permanent High Court in Visakhapatnam

On Tuesday, several lawyers, from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam, unanimously boycotted their duties and assembled at the District Court, in Vizag. The advocates raised slogans as they pressed their demand for a permanent High Court in the city.

A ‘Joint Action Committee’, had been formed by the advocates of North Andhra to push their demands into action.

JAC Chairman and Visakhapatnam Bar Association President Gorusu Maheswara Reddy informed that the current High Court at Nelapadu, near Amaravati, lacks basic amenities and caused logistic problems.Mr. Reddy further claimed that the legal fraternity has been facing many difficulties in catering to the needs of the litigant public at large.

The Bar Association, in its earlier meeting, resolved for a permanent establishment of a High Court in Visakhapatnam, which the Association deemed as a potential place for litigant public and legal fraternity. They also cited Justice Shri Krishna Committee’s recommendation before bifurcation there is an imminent necessity for establishing permanent HC in Visakhapatnam.

It may be noted that the demand for a HC bench in Visakhapatnam has been persistent since 1992.