Uday Express completes trial run, to soon begin services from Vizag

Set to hit the tracks between Vizag and Vijayawada, Uday Express has completed its trial run successfully. The double-decker train went on a trial run from Vizag to Korukonda, in Vizianagaram, on Tuesday. During the trial run, multiple features of the train, such as electric lights, dining hall, and the air-conditioning system were reviewed by the officials.

With Uday Express completing the trial run successfully, it is expected that the train will begin services from 16 August albeit an official confirmation is awaited on the same. It may be noted that a few personnel were also given special training for operating the train from Vizag to Vijayawada. Reportedly, the train is also likely to be showcased as part of the Independence day celebrations in Visakhapatnam.

The Uday Express between Vizag and Vijayawada, as per earlier reports, is likely to operate five days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday). Train number 22701 is expected to depart from Visakhapatnam at 5:45 am and reach Vijaywada at 11:15 am. On the other hand, train number 22702, will leave Vijayawada at 5:30 pm and reach Visakhapatnam at 11:00 pm.

The specially designed air-conditioned yatri Uday Express was launched by the Indian railways to provide better connectivity along the routes that witness high demand. Equipped with WiFi, LCD screens, shatabdi-style seating, modular bio-toilets, and attractive interiors, the double-decker train has a seating capacity of 120 seats per each coach.